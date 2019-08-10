Named diet, which helps in the treatment of cancer
August 10, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
The vegan diet enhances the effectiveness of chemotherapy and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer.
Scientists from the U.S. found out what type of food helps in the treatment of cancer.
The experiment was conducted on rodents. From the diet of animals, the researchers removed the substance methionine, which is present in the proteins of meat, fish and dairy products. As a result, they got almost vegan diet.
It turned out that this type of food has a beneficial effect on the effectiveness of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the treatment of cancer. In addition, the experts did not rule out that there also was the effect of the drug 5-fluorouracil, has anti-cancer effects.
Loading...