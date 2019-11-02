Named dietary habits, which lead to kidney stones
Inadequate water intake, excess salt, animal protein and calcium in the diet can cause kidney stones, said experts.
Symptoms of kidney stones are sudden and intense pain, localized in the abdomen or on one side of back and blood in the urine, nausea, vomiting and pallor. According to doctors, the number of food habits of modern people contributes to kidney disease.
One of the main reasons for the formation of kidney stones, they believe the lack of water in the body. The water dilutes the concentration of those substances in the urine, which harden and turn into stones.
Another important for kidney health factor is the number of daily eaten salt. Experts explain that a diet with a high level of sodium increases calcium in the urine, which can engage with the connection to the oxalate or phosphorous, and cause kidney stones.
In turn, the abundance of animal protein in the diet increases the concentration of uric acid in the body, increasing the risk of formation of kidney stones.
In addition, we need to control the intake of foods with high calcium content. Cheese, milk, cheese, eggs, cabbage, sesame seeds, almonds, beans, brown bread are the products in which it quite a lot, and very active, their consumption may harm the kidneys. According to who, the daily intake of calcium for adults is from 800 to 1,200 mg. If you have kidney disease, this ratio should be halved.