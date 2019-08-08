Named disease that can cause cancer
Doctors called the disease that cause cancer. According to them, first and foremost, we are talking about chronic and neglected ailments.
Cancers develop from various factors. They often appear not only because of the consumption of poor quality food and bad habits, but also because of diseases that have long resisted treatment. First and foremost, this includes gastritis with low acidity and stomach ulcers, and dysplasia, various erosion, mastopatia and hepatitis B and C. These diseases cause low immunity and resistance to cancer cells. As a result, in the diseased area appears in the mutation of cells growing into a tumor. If the hepatitis virus, it causes carcinoma of the liver. In addition, chronic bowel disease, also often cause cancer. Disease, Epstein-Barr and human papilloma viruses turn into cancer, and therefore, if people noticed changes in personal feelings, he should consult a doctor. No less dangerous in this issue is HIV. When this virus, people can encounter various types of cancer, because the immune system cannot fight them.
According to the experts, even if the person does not have any diseases, but his body began to visible changes such as temperature rise and causeless weight loss, it needs to go to the hospital. Often these symptoms are accompanied by loss of appetite, not passing feeling of weakness and General depression.