Named diseases that prevent weight loss
Very often, people on a diet, do sports, but their weight does not change. In this case, you must consult a doctor. Possible to lose weight prevent any disease. The survey will help to identify the reason why kept the extra weight despite painstaking efforts.
Endocrinologist Natalia Mogilevskaya warns: if you did not manage to lose weight, the reason can be hormonal disturbance. And are these violations can be with different bodies.
Diseases of the hypothalamic-pituitary system. The problem lies in the pituitary function, when disturbed by the pituitary gland production of certain hormones.
The thyroid problem. This is the most common cause of excess weight. The most common autoimmune thyroiditis. Is a chronic inflammatory process in the thyroid gland, which is accompanied by insufficient production of hormones.
Diseases of the adrenal glands – another group of diseases in which a person suffers from excess body weight. When this disease begins to produce in excess of such hormone as cortisol. Moreover, there is a weight gain very quickly. These diseases need surgical treatment, as a rule, the cause of the dysfunction of the adrenal glands is adenoma – formation in the adrenal glands.
Gynecological problems. Sometimes the reasons may be related to lack of release of hormones associated with ovarian function. In such cases, it is important to check hormones and if you want to start hormone replacement therapy.
The localization of fat
For different diseases the fat distributed in the body in different ways.
Abdominal type of obesity (a growing belly, fat accumulates around the organs) is characterized by the so-called metabolic syndrome – a very common disease. It arises from the fact that glucose is not fully enters the cell, and partly remains in the blood, causing the pancreas secretes excess insulin, which, in turn, has the property to influence on fat.
In diseases of the adrenal glands – a problem that is much rarer, characteristic over the hips.
Disorders of the thyroid gland characterized weight gain all over the body, including the hands, feet and face. In addition, there is a swelling.
Concomitant symptoms of diseases with which it is difficult to lose weight:
Symptoms from the nervous system:
headaches;
sleep disorders, when there is daytime sleepiness and fatigue, in the evening I want to sleep, but sleep is impossible, or you fall asleep, but Wake up at night and can’t sleep;
loss of memory and concentration that is characteristic of dysfunction of the thyroid gland.
Skin changes:
dry skin or, conversely, excessive oiliness;
hair loss;
thyroid also characterized by the appearance of flaking on the elbows and on the legs;
the appearance of stretch marks (striae). They can be of different color and location. If they have crimson color, this suggests that the process of weight gain continues. Purple stretch marks are often characteristic of disease of the adrenal gland, the hypothalamic-pituitary system. If it’s white, it indicates that the person gained weight, but not gaining more. This may indicate metabolic syndrome and obesity. Very often, these stretch marks mostly occur on the arms, abdomen, thighs. If these stretch marks are transverse and appear on the lumbar region, it is mostly characteristic of adolescence, and the so-called hypothalamic syndrome when girls or boys starts puberty, hormones still can’t find my normal level, which is accompanied by internal changes. Usually hypothalamic syndrome itself returns to normal over time, but stretch marks, unfortunately, are forever.
Where to start the process of losing weight?
It is important to understand that even if you have a particular disease to lose weight possible. It is important first to come on reception to the endocrinologist, so he conducted a survey. The doctor makes a survey, collects anamnesis of the patient (when he recovered, what happened, did the parents of overweight). Then the doctor may prescribe an ultrasound of the thyroid gland, adrenal glands, blood and hormones. Depending on your reasons are assigned either dietary recommendations or medication, or surgery.
In metabolic syndrome, is assigned a set of measures of three important components: diet, physical activity, if necessary – medication. While diet should always come first and includes the restriction of the use of high-calorie foods: digestible carbohydrates and animal fats. Dosed physical load includes dynamic exercises: walking, running, swimming. Often when metabolic syndrome is assigned to the drug Metformin, which helps to reduce tissue resistance to its own insulin.
Diagnostic criterion of metabolic syndrome is the definition of HOMA index, which should not exceed the norm. Two months after treatment, this index is again checked and evaluated the effectiveness of the treatment.
Autoimmune thyroiditis, when the thyroid gland produces insufficient hormones, to date, treated only by hormone replacement therapy. If chosen correctly the drug and dose, the patient loses weight.
If there is a disease of the adrenal glands, this problem is treated only by surgery. Sometimes, problems with the adrenal glands can occur in the pituitary gland because the adrenal glands are controlled by pituitary secretion of adrenocorticotropic hormone. If the pituitary tumor arose, for this reason, will throw a lot of hormones that stimulates the adrenal glands to produce hormones. As a result, patients heal very quickly. In this case, you should do a CT scan of adrenals and MRI of pituitary. The problem with this approach is also only online.
If we are talking about obesity of the 3rd degree, and body mass index greater than 40, then to struggle with weight very hard. Today there are methods of bariatric surgery, which solves the problems of obesity by surgery.