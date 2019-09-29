Named diseases that worsen in the fall
During the so-called “off-season” the human body is more averse to negative factors and more vulnerable.
In addition, as you know. In the early autumn and spring the body is going through a makeover for the new “regime” and because its defenses are extremely weak. It is because in this period most often make themselves known chronic diseases and appear for the first time previously unknown.
Protect your heart!
Heart experiencing all the hardships of modern life, suffering from stress, a bad environment, and directly receives the blows of other external factors, it works without stopping and never resting. And in the presence of chronic illnesses, fall, cardio-vascular system are at particular risk. Since it is fall, jump atmospheric pressure, the most tangible, and the weather can change with lightning speed, all the “cores” should treat their health very closely and to react to any changes.
“Cause worsening of heart problems can not only strong emotions, bad habits, but also hypothermia, cold, fatigue and everyday stress. At the same time treat patients often are only symptoms, however, when the disease is already “covered”, the other way, perhaps, remains. But it is more effective to not wait until the sore heart, or your head will spin, and to keep your body in advance. The main preventive measure is proper sleep and proper mode. Need to sleep at least 8-9 hours, as often as possible to fresh air, balanced diet with plenty of grains, vegetables and fruits. Not superfluous the additional intake of multivitamin complexes to strengthen the immune system,” he advised Victoria Savitskaya.
It is important to learn to fully relax and leave the stresses “at the door”, instead of watching TV, while the weather is still relatively good, to walk in the evenings.
If the doctor prescribed any medications, it is very important to follow the dosage and mode of their reception.
Respiratory illness, asthma and allergies
Autumn is a very dangerous period for people who suffer from diseases of the respiratory tract. Weather, cold and heavy rains contribute to, more dangerous to catch the flu or SARS, then the problems can not be avoided.
Do not be redundant and drugs to strengthen the immune system, preferably plant-based, for example, Echinacea. But before use, be sure to consult with your doctor.
Bronchitis doctors also recommend a “light” herbal preparations and teas, for example, breast herbal. Try to always breathe fresh air – spend more time on the street, and the office or living room more airy.
“Always dress for the weather and choose comfortable clothes that are not blown. Equally important is to keep warm feet and wrap, even lightweight scarf, neck and chest. Well, if the scarf is wide, with a strong wind, you could throw it over your head and cover the throat and nose. Try to avoid allergens and eat foods with a high content of vitamins and minerals,” said the medic.
Problems with the joints
In the autumn period is traditionally aggravated arthritis and arthritis, which are manifested by a feeling of discomfort, heaviness or numbness, and already existing, “Mature” arthritis provoked quite noticeable aching pain. If the osteoarthritis affects only the joints, then arthritis triggers inflammation throughout the body.
“To minimize the risk of these diseases can be the right way of life, moderate and balanced diet and of course regular exercise. Those who already suffer from chronic disease as soon as possible to normalize your weight so as not to create additional stress on the joints — it will help to reduce the risk of escalation”, — assured the doctor.
The specialist said that moderate exercise for people with arthritis and osteoarthritis it is vital. Thus it is necessary to consult with a specialist to select the perfect load, taking into account age, physical form and existing diseases.
“It is important to remember that without movement, our joints become rigid, but excessive stress on joints can exacerbate. Thus, during acute illness, physical exertion needs to stop,” warned the doctor.
It should also reconsider your daily diet. In particular, to give up fatty, fried foods, salty snacks and red meat in favor of fruits, vegetables, fish and seafood. For bones and joints is very helpful natural gelatin. Because you should as often as possible to eat jelly, natural jelly, and marmalade. Not less important and drinking regime. The experts recommend to abandon the strong black tea, coffee, any colas and sweet drinks, and especially alcoholic drinks in favor of pure non-carbonated mineral water and herbal teas.
Gastrointestinal tract
The aggravation of the disease of the digestive tract or pancreas may be manifested by disorders of the stomach, high fever, sharp pain under left rib and other symptoms.
“Prevention of exacerbations of pancreatic disease is, first and foremost, proper nutrition. In the most difficult period in mandatory abstain from alcohol, oily, spicy, salty and smoked. Eat healthy foods, steamed, boiled, baked. Well, if the aggravation has occurred, it is better to starve (to two days) and to call in sick and at least a day to stay in bed. As a maintenance therapy should take the enzymes, enhancing the work of the pancreas.
Autumn often occur and exacerbation of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). All because of the improper diet, a transition to a more oily and heavy food, “office” snacks heavy and little food, constant stress and low immunity” — explained the medic.
Gastritis is reminded of the “dull” pain in the stomach, feeling of heaviness and heartburn, sharp and painful cramps, nausea and bloating. Prevention of these diseases is quite simple – eat right and stick to all doctor’s recommendations. Need to eat often, but little by little, and the intervals between meals should not exceed 3 hours. Eliminate alcohol, coffee and carbonated beverages. Support stomach infusions of flax, Linden, birch buds.