Named dried fruit, slowing the aging process
Medical specialists of Florida (USA) conducted a study which concluded that prunes are able to prolong youth.
The doctors stressed that dried plums may slow bone loss during aging.
The publication presented to readers a review of 24 studies that were conducted in 2017. The results confirmed a positive effect of fruits on human body.
In addition, doctors interested in the health indicators 236 women in menopause. Women were divided into two groups and had to eat 100 grams prunes 100 grams of dried apples daily for a year.
In the framework of the work carried out a bone scan after 3, 6 and 12 months. The results showed that women who ate dried plums, mineral density of bone tissue was greater than that of participants from the other group.
Professor Bahram of Arjmandi noted that over the last decade, the prunes became the most vitamin product. It’s very long been used for medicinal purposes. The product contains nicotinic acid, gamma-tocopherol, alpha-tocopherol, folic and ascorbic acid, beta-carotene, vegetable fiber, fructose, sucrose, glucose, Riboflavin. Dried fruit also contains large amounts of potassium, magnesium, silicon, calcium, sodium, phosphorus, iodine, iron, copper, molybdenum, zinc and many other elements.
Dried plum helps maintain the health of bones, after all, holds their density. Expert calls work fruit synergy necessary to prevent the loss of minerals in bone tissues. The latter can cause osteoporosis.