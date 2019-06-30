Named drink, cleansing the body of parasites
Parasites are poisoning the human body and causes many chronic diseases. Many people have parasites living for decades not only in the gut (as is commonly believed), but also in other organs and tissues. In order to become infected with parasites, it is enough to drink tap water, eat unwashed Apple or undercooked fish.
First, penetrating into the body, the parasites attack the immune system, but rather make it weaker. As a result, it allows active propagation of parasitic organisms and becomes not able to stop the development of many diseases. That’s why people are infected with parasites and often sick. The second type of harm the parasites, is that they destroy the underlying tissue. Parasites continuously move inside the body and cause harm and injury to organs, leading to many dangerous diseases.
If you do not sleep, in the morning you feel fatigue, you have chronic under-eye circles and lack of mood, it is likely that your body is attacked by parasites. So, it’s time to take care of yourself and pay antiparasitic cleaning the most attention. It is best not to take strong tablets because of their harm to the body, especially the liver. Many famous doctors in the world-Parasitologists suggest to drink a special herbal or tea composed of natural components.
Herbs collected in ecologically clean regions, therefore, the collection turns 100% natural and absolutely safe. The brewed tea is not only pleasant to use but very beneficial for health. Especially if the collection has an ancient history, such as monastic anti-parasitic herbs to combat parasites, the recipe of which is known since the middle Ages.
Unique drink consists exclusively of vegetable ingredients: oak bark; young leaves of birch; tansy; wormwood; calendula; cudweed herb swamp; sage; yarrow; agrimony; peppermint.
Drinking tea should be for 21 days every morning. To prepare the tea, pour a small spoonful of the Cup of boiling water. It needs to infuse for at least 30 minutes and then tea should be taken beginning with the fourth of the Cup, gradually increasing the dose to a full glass.
Monastic tea does not harm the body, but it cleanses him from the majority of parasites are various species of worms, fungal, protozoa (chlamydia, Giardia, etc.), stimulates the internal organs, strengthens the protective functions of the body, effectively fights fungi, virus and bacteria.