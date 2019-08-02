Named drink orange juice more often to men
According to the results of a new study that lasted more than twenty years, men who follow a healthy diet, are less prone to dementia.
Scientists from the Harvard school of public health for 26 years has traced the relationship between the taste habits and health of the brain 27 842 men: at the beginning of the study in 1986, the average age of participants was 51 years. All the men were representatives of professions demanding a high level of cognitive competence such as doctors and engineers.
The analysis showed that the more certain foods and drinks consumed by men, the less memory problems they had in old age.
The most useful for the brain turned out to be leafy greens, vegetables red or dark orange, berries and orange juice.
The results of the study were recently published in the journal Neurology. “Our research provides further evidence that the choice menu is the most important factor to maintaining brain health,” says the study’s lead author Dr. Changzheng yuan.
In the experiment, all participants were divided into five groups, each of which consumes a certain amount of fruits and vegetables. So, the first group consumed six servings of conventional vegetables and conventional three servings of fruit a day, and the last two portions of vegetable and fruits irregularly.
The comparison showed the following results.
Men who consumed the most vegetables, with age, 34% less than the decreased memory function.
· Among those who drank each morning, orange juice, indicators of memory impairment was 47% lower than those who consumed the drink once a month.
· The team also found that high consumption of fruits and vegetables at the beginning of the study period had a positive impact on the state of memory after 20 years. So, men who in the beginning of the experiment was used the maximum number of suggested vegetables and fruits, showed better mental skills than those who increased the dose of useful products later.
· The state of brain activity of those who increased the dose of vegetables and fruit six years before the end of the experiment (approximately in 2006), has not changed for the better.
Thus, the researchers came to the conclusion that the consumption of large quantities of fruit, vegetables and orange juice cannot completely eliminate the risk of developing dementia. However, the results show that the consumption of these products over a long period helps prevent deterioration of brain activity.
“One of the most important factors in this study is that we could investigate this ??a large group of men over a 26 year period”, – concluded the Changzheng yuan.