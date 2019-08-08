Named drink, strengthen the immune system to fall
Autumn is the time of year when our body becomes weaker, therefore, now need to think about how to strengthen the immune system.
This may help in certain foods and drinks. It is the last and will be discussed.
Smoothies
Fruit smoothies is a treasure trove of useful trace elements and vitamins. Thanks to them we can significantly strengthen the immune system. The most important thing in this drink is, of course, the vitamin responsible for proper functioning of the immune system. Smoothies with the addition of orange, lemon, kiwi or strawberry is one of the most successful elections for the person who wants to strengthen immunity.
Drink with lemon
Beverages, which is composed of lemon, a priori be beneficial to the immune system. Thanks to him you can get your daily dose of vitamin C, necessary for health promotion. For example, you can prepare water with lemon, to bring in a small bottle and drink whenever you want.
A cocktail with a probiotic
Immune system and digestive tract are closely related with each other. Therefore, it is necessary to organize the work of both parts of a single system. If you make a cocktail with a probiotic, the organism will work perfectly. In part this drink should be coconut (or almond) milk, coconut yogurt, fresh orange juice, carrot juice and 2/3 Cup of frozen pineapple.
Herbal drink
Not every tea can be helpful in strengthening the immune system. But prepared on the basis of herbs is able to cope with this task. Just mix the dried herbs to choose from and brew in boiling water. Ideal helpers will be the color of lime, red clover, red raspberry, nettle, oats, dried peppermint.
Drink with sea buckthorn
Very soon you can harvest the berries, and they should prepare for the winter. Because this berry is a storehouse of useful items. It is important for the immune system vitamins, fatty omega-3 acids and antioxidants. Sea buckthorn tea is very useful.