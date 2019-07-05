Named drink that promotes weight loss
Scientists from Nottingham University (UK) conducted a study which found the benefits of coffee for weight loss.
So, it was revealed that coffee consumption helps the production of brown fat, which adult body contains not so much, and it is located mainly in the neck area.
Its main function is to produce heat by burning calories (unlike white fat, which often accumulates due to improper nutrition). It is believed that in people with low body mass (BMI) brown fat more.
“Brown fat produces heat by burning sugar and fat. Stimulating activity improves control of blood sugar levels, improves lipid levels and burning extra calories helps to get rid of excess weight. This often becomes a reaction to the cold. However, until now no one has found an acceptable way to stimulate the production of brown fat in humans,” explains Professor Michael Symonds of the medical faculty of the University of Nottingham.
First, scientists in the laboratory have determined the optimal dose of coffee for the body, and then began to study with nine young volunteers (four men and five women) with normal BMI (about 23). Subjects seated in a room, the temperature was maintained at 22 degrees (while outside it was about 16 degrees). First, the participants for 30 minutes to get used to the atmosphere in the room, then gave them to drink a beverage containing caffeine. Previously on their bodies has placed a special termootrazhayuschim skin markers. Another 30 minutes the scientists looked at what parts of the body of volunteers was varied the temperature.
The results showed that the volunteers who drank coffee increased the expression of UCP1 protein (thermogenin, an uncoupling protein located in the mitochondria of adipocytes of brown fat is responsible for heat production in newborns and animals that hibernate) and mitochondrial biogenesis. In addition, accelerated metabolism.
Experts still find out that all of the components of the coffee beverage is the caffeine helps to stimulate the activation of brown fat. And after more research it will be possible to consider the use of caffeine in the fight against excess weight.