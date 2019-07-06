Named drink, which helps it easier to transfer heat and stuffiness
Enough to dilute regular juice with water.
Experts recommend to drink in summer, diluted with water Apple juice – it effectively helps to overcome the lack of important salts that your body loses in the heat.
Excessive sweating in hot weather is a factor in the loss of mineral salts leached from the body along with moisture. When this occurs, a salt imbalance that contributes to poor health, problems with blood pressure, kidneys and heart. To protect your body from threatening him in the heat of trouble, is useful to drink diluted Apple juice — this is, in particular, said the head of the project of the Union of juice producers Lyudmila Khomich.
“Diluted twice with water Apple juice helps to maintain the salt balance necessary for normal pressure and metabolic processes. Plus it is good thirst quencher,” explained Khomich.
The truth of the words of the expert is confirmed by the results of a study by canadian scientists. The researchers conducted the experiment using diluted Apple juice instead of salt solution that doctors give when dehydration of the body in connection with an intestinal infection.
It turned out that Apple juice with water is 17% more efficient electrolytes. According to experts, this effect is associated with the presence in the juice of a large quantity of potassium that contribute to the regulation of water-salt balance.