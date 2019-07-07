Named drink, which is useful to drink in the heat
Many do not know that it saves you from the heat.
If you die from the heat, do not rush to buy lemonade with ice to cool off will help you another, completely unexpected drink.
In the usual our understanding, the tea is absolutely autumn or winter drink, which is the best fit of the rain outside the window, a warm blanket and a few cool seasons of the series from Netflix or HBO in a row. However, according to experts, in the summer tea can also be saved, but not the cold and from the heat.
Everything works very simple: in our tongue has receptors that receive information from outside and transmit it to the brain. When you drink hot, the brain receives the signal that the body needs to cool immediately, and, accordingly, stimulates sweating, which cools the body.
This method of cooling in the heat use, in particular, in Central Asia, where to drink several cups of green tea in a hot summer day – just a mandatory ritual. Cold drinks, meanwhile, not only did not help to cool, so also due to the difference in body temperature and the drink can cause you have a cold.
However, there are some tips that you must follow if you decide to cool off in the heat with tea: don’t forget during the day to drink plenty of pure room temperature water to replenish lost sweat liquid; do not attempt to promote sweating, wrapped up with a Cup of tea in a blanket – so you can make overheating or heatstroke.