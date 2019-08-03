Named drinks, “attacker” tooth enamel
Many people often use popular soda, energy drinks and juices.
However, not all think about the consequences that carry these drinks. They hurt our stomach, liver, adverse effect on the nervous system and, in particular, to “attack” the enamel of the tooth.
Dentists and chemical engineers investigated more than 100 drinks, food and medicines. It turned out that the beverages have the largest “erosion potential” which is the result of the test led to the greatest decrease in hardness of enamel.
According to the Swiss dental Association, erosion of the teeth affects nearly a third of the population from 26 to 30 years and nearly half from 45 to 50 years. Experts warn that the consequences can be very painful: to respond to the temperature change and lose color. According to the dentist, Lussi, erosion is a growing problem because people today consume more acidic food and drinks.
According to the study, popular sweet drinks have a particularly negative impact on the teeth as well as alcoholic drinks, medication. Some sweet drinks for children also affect the teeth.
And beer does not cause erosion.
“It is bound to proteins in beer, but what proteins does not cause erosion, we still haven’t found”, — stated the scientists.
Christian Zwahlen from the Association of Swiss manufacturers of mineral waters and soft drinks, said that erosion is not a problem that affects specific drinks.
“The key factor is good oral hygiene. Regular cleaning is important. If this is not possible, it should be rinsed with water or neutralized with toothpaste”, she said.