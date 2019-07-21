Named drinks, from which breaks down tooth enamel

The scientists said what drinks should fear most. They called those, which destroys tooth enamel.

Названы напитки, от которых разрушается зубная эмаль

Many people are afraid to drink beverages with sugar, and it is the right decision, but it is not only sugar destroys tooth enamel. As it turned out, the greatest negative impact on the health of the mouth has a hibiscus tea. It affects the walls of the teeth and thins them, causing sensitivity to cold and hot is seriously increasing. In addition, erosion and reduced density, which also provokes pain.

According to the experts, these dental problems have become common, as people prefer to eat a lot of acidic drinks. In addition, not decreased the number of classic sodas that drink throughout the day, and in addition, the health of the teeth and impact energy, and alcoholic products.

