Named effective methods of combating sleepiness at work
Experts spoke about effective methods of combating sleepiness that occurs during the working day. Often the desire to take a NAP in the afternoon is manifested due to lack of sleep and lack of proper sleep.
Scientists say that the average person will need to spend on sleep 7-9 hours a day, but on weekdays, many are resting a shorter period of time. Even if sleep on the weekends, it does not compensate for lack of sleep in normal days. An effective method of counter can be power naps, that is “short peresypu”. To recuperate quite a few times to afford to sleep at work for 10 minutes. However, if the vacation lasts more than 30 minutes, performance and health can only deteriorate.
To reduce the drowsiness also helps the caffeine, and although energy are better, they are a threat to the cardiovascular system. A good solution can be a small exercise. Sometimes, daytime sleepiness tells about the health problems, if the phenomenon is constant, it is better to consult a doctor.