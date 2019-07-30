Named effects of the consumption of peas and zucchini

Experts told about the consequences after eating peas and zucchini. It turned out that these products can bring both benefit and harm to the body.

Названы последствия употребления гороха и кабачков

Vegetables rich in minerals and fiber, beneficial to health. The composition of zucchini include magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, vitamins C and B. for food, you can add the color of the fruit.

Peas contain B vitamins and magnesium. When you turn on the product in the diet reduced the risk of cardiovascular diseases and increases the body’s resistance to infections. Garden bean is a good prevention of problems with the nervous system.

Experts suggest that the adjustment of the diet to consult with your doctor. Some foods are contraindicated with certain illnesses.

