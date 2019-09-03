Named eight of the useful properties of persimmon
Doctors have called eight useful properties of persimmon that people usually eat in the winter. According to experts, this product should be consumed more often, because it has a lot of medicinal properties.
Persimmon has potassium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium. All of these components positively affect the functioning of the human body. In addition, the product contains two times more nutrients than in one Apple. According to doctors, persimmon normalizes the gastrointestinal tract. Due to the presence of a huge number of antioxidants the skin is maintained in shape. The product strengthens the immunity and reduces the fragility of blood vessels.
In the persimmon contains vitamin a against cancer. Also, due to the magnesium reduced the risk of kidney stones. The cardiovascular system is quickly restored, as in the persimmon are glucose and fructose. However a day is recommended to eat no more than one fetus.
Persimmon perfectly removes fatigue after a hard day, effectively fights colds, improves performance. Of berries it is possible to prepare a medicine by mixing with fruit juice 4 tablespoons of warm water. The resulting mixture should be used for gargling.