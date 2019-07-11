Named fashion swimwear summer of 2019 in the wardrobes of Todorenko, Kamensky and other stars
Beach season is in full swing, but before the holiday season there is still time, so it’s time to choose and buy some actual summer for 2019 models. Publication “Express Gazeta” decided to study the trends and official page stars in Instagram to make a list of the most fashionable swimwear this summer.
Fashion swimwear 2019: white color
Last season, the girls on the beach showed bodily swimsuits that mimic naked skin. In the summer of 2019 beige in all its manifestations has replaced the white. Playing with color and decor are not welcome — the simpler, the better. The maximum that you can afford the actual beach dress, light flounce at bust and contrasting straps.
Fashion swimwear 2019: neon and brightness
The trend of last year and the year before, to admit, too. But what can you do: public, going to the seas and oceans, yearns for brightness, as evidenced by the statistics of search queries in the Network. According to the global search engines in the world of fashion Lyst, in the warmer months, the interest in neon colors jumped by 96 percent. And the main favourites — acid yellow and lemon.
Fashion swimwear 2019: Safari and military
Marsh-green-velvet brown, khaki and other colors, referring to military issues, moved from everyday wardrobe at the beach. It is especially advantageous in military style and Safari look one piece swimsuits with ruffles, if you make a bet on femininity, or lacing and rivets. And again, the leopard is also allowed!
Fashion swimwear 2019: asymmetry
This item is for one piece swimsuits — when choosing the color gives way to form. Don’t know what it was about? Check out the official page in InstagramЯны Rudkovskaya — this lovely blonde knows a lot about asymmetrical beach dresses. The producer flaunts the models on one shoulder or in bathing suits with fancy geometric cut-outs — and the trend is still in!
Fashion swimwear 2019: the style of the 90s
For those who don’t have time to lose to fly a couple of extra pounds, small imperfections in the shape of hide fashion swimwear 2019 — in the style of the 90s. Bikini panty with a high rise or continuous models with cutouts, leg-elongating — the choice is wide.
Fashion swimwear 2019: sleeve
This model is obliged to go with the girls to the beach or to the pool. But only for photo shoots or parties. Fashion swimwear summer of 2019 looks gently and lightly, balances the figure, if a woman’s hips a few more desired parameters, and — alas — negates the dream of a uniform tan.
Fashion swimwear 2019: knitted model
Fishnet bras, teetering on the brink of exquisite lingerie and beach fashion item, — a universal thing. They can swim and sunbathe, you can SIP cocktails by the pool and take pictures and not combine them with a light shirt or denim shorts when going to such “people.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, the wife of a millionaire told what swimsuit more likely to attract a rich husband.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter