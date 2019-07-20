Named first symptoms of liver damage
Doctors called three signs that indicate liver damage.
From diseases of this organ may suffer at least 30% of the population of our planet.
The first symptom is asthenovegetative. He recalls the beginning of a cold. The patient feels weakness, lack of energy, it raises the temperature and irritability occurs. You can torture frequent headaches.
The second symptom that indicates the diseased liver, is considered to be diarrhoea.
It is characterized by loss of appetite, upset stomach alternating with constipation may experience bloating, bitter taste in the mouth, a feeling of heaviness on the right side of the abdomen. Also, the skin may become pale yellow and begin to itch.
Hemorrhagic disorder characterized by bleeding from the nose, unreasonable weight loss. Can start to swell up. and on the face and body for no apparent reason will begin to appear bruised. When the liver can not cope with deducing of toxins, develops encephalopathy.