Named five foods that are not better
Experts have called five products from the eating of which man will not recover. They can be used even on a diet, because they contain huge amounts of fiber that triggers the key processes in the body.
In the TOP 5 included the vegetable broccoli. It is possible to prepare a variety of dishes. It contains water and fiber, there is a low in calories. Besides, the person feels less hunger.
Any athlete will confirm that a diet without eggs can not be called balanced. The advantage of this product is that it can be consumed in absolutely any form. However, it is not recommended to drink raw eggs because of the risk of infection. The ideal option would be to boil them for Breakfast to get the day time form of protein.
Quinoa is not very popular product, but the Incas at the time believed that its seeds are sacred, and the Emperor watched the first ascent of germs. The product contains huge amount of protein, and required for muscle growth. Quinoa is especially popular among vegetarians, because they believe his Deputy meat.
If we talk about meat, it is recommended to pay attention to lean cuts of beef. It is necessary to cook or bake with olive oil or red wine.
The five products came in and the salmon, despite the high percentage of fat. It is recommended to use at least a few times a week, because all the components are useful. We are talking about the acids that will not harm the figure, but improve brain function.