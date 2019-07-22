Named five foods that help boost mood

Experts identified five products that are able to cheer up a person if he is feeling depressed. People will become happier after their inclusion in the diet because they have unique nutritional qualities.

It is recommended to eat Goji berries to set the mood. They contain 18 amino acids, and one serving rich in a variety of vitamins. In particular, improve thinking and mental concentration. In addition, the person comes out of depression.

Acai berry known for its high content of omega 3. Also people after eating get the vitamins, favorably affect the brain performance. Besides acai berries, there is a low sugar content.

Known to raise endorphins is chocolate. However, specialists recommend to use cocoa, because it contains more magnesium. This element reduces stress and treats the symptoms of PMS.

The list includes and coconut, after all, the mood positive effect of healthy fats. However, it should be remembered that can jump cholesterol.

Also recommended is spirulina, which is a seaweed with vitamin B12. It helps to reduce stress and improve metabolism. In spirulina contain proteins and amino acids.