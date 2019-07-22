Named five negative effects of Internet on health
The experts identified five adverse health effects due to Internet use. Among the negative aspects of the leading position of the changes in physical and mental health.
The first in the ranking is called obesity and high blood pressure. The number of persons suffering from these illnesses is growing due to the constant time in the Network. Followed by cyberbullying which 43% of children negative experiences. In some cases, there were cases of harassment on social platforms and trolling. The following is called the risk associated with the development of depression and the emergence of anxiety provoking negative thoughts and emotions. The constant presence on the Internet can cause loneliness. Information from WEB resources often not filtered, from which there is a large flow of negative data. Of the 10 sites, positioning themselves as educational, but one really is not, experts say. In some cases, using the gullibility of users who ignore doctors visits, assuring yourself that you are able to identify the problem symptoms.
Many people believe that radiation from Wi-Fi and 4G threat. This information is not officially confirmed. However, in some cities, for security reasons, not allow the equipment operators to the cell towers.