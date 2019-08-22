Named five signals the occurrence of malignant anemia
Many of us have experienced the feeling of constant fatigue. As found by the group of medical scientists from Britain, is the first symptom of pernicious anemia.
Article on the occurrence of symptoms of anemia published in the journal Express.
As written by experts, fatigue, exactly as anemia occurs when the lack in the human body of vitamin B12. That’s when the body experiences lethargy, depression, he has no desire to do anything.
The scientists write that it comes from the fact that the body does not have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to its various parts.
In their opinion, if signs of pernicious anemia may receive frequent shortness of breath. To develop problems with the neuroscience, in particular, persistent pain in the head.
Also in humans is loss of appetite.
Doctors say that this disease can often occur with stomach cramps, as the mucosa is inflamed.
In most cases, anemia appears in the elderly, especially in men aged 60 years.
Experts strongly recommend not to ignore these symptoms because in addition to problems with physical health are not excluded mental disorder.