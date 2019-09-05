Named five the youngest of “thieves in law” (photo)
Many experts in the criminal world known names of “thieves in law” and criminal authorities: Lotu Guli, Shakro Young, now deceased Grandpa Khasan and Yaponchik and many others. They all earned their titles and were the official “crowned” due to the large “life experience”.
However, the “thief in law” can be not only a man of venerable age, according to the material on the Russian information resources.
Many experienced lawyers are, as a rule, the young companions who, through their dedication and rotation in these circles also followed in the footsteps of crime.
The authors decided to list the most famous young “thieves in law” in recent years.
1. Giga Petriashvili (Professor, Giga Kakhetian), was crowned in Greece in 21 years, he is now 27 years old. Under his control of the group involved in burglary and bag Snatchers. “Thieves” approach has provided him the 62-year-old thief in law Vazha Biganishvili (Vazha Tbilisi). Six years since the coronation, he acknowledges all the “thieves in law” and on the part of the lawyers to it no complaints or issues.
2. George Kiladze (Gega Surgutsky) — was crowned at the age of 21 (he is now 26 years old), together with the Professor and submission of Vazha Biganishvili, but with one exception — in the coronation involved and the relative Ozurgeti, his uncle the lawyer dripstone of Kurasbediani. Another uncle Gigi — Dato Cripa is also a thief. It is noted that two years after the coronation of the gig were “under the conflict” almost nine months from the filing of “thieves in law” Tavy and Sotico. They did not recognize him, but they later restored him to his rights. In 2017 in Ozurgeti in Ukraine a criminal case was opened on attempted murder in the place of temporary stay of foreigners. Giga stabbed an Uzbek for the insult.
3. The French Maxim (Max French) — crowned in 2013 at the age of 23. The coronation was attended by more than ten thieves, among them was Zhora Tashkent and brothers Guizot and Gela Kardava. A record earned in the robbery (article 161 of the criminal code). Being in a colony of the Republic of Khakassia under heavy pressure from the administration renounced his status. However, the part of the underworld continued to consider him a thief. Two years after the abdication, he was made an unsuccessful attempt — Franzus survived, but after he developed a mental illness and at the age of 26, he committed suicide. It is noted that the reason for the attempt was that the Frenchman had the audacity to criticize one of the thieves.
4. Sergey Asatryan (Sturgeon Junior) — was crowned in Moscow 21 years (10 years ago) these thieves as Yaponchik Ded Hasan, Bob Rose, Car and others. Is the son of another famous thief — Eduard Asatryan (Edik Tbilisi). Was convicted under part 3 of article 111 of the criminal code of Russian Federation (causing of heavy harm to health, as the organizer). According to investigators Sturgeon Jr. gave an indication of brutally beating a man unflattering speaks about thieves. Currently serving time for extortion and is “a conflict” — a number of thieves does not recognize it.
5. Revaz of Ubilava (Revaz, Reiko jurskogo) — a thief in law in 21 years (he is now 25). The approach has been made by the thieves from the so-called “Sukhumi” clan. Thieves ‘ quarry Revaz full of gloomy incidents. Still in the status “seeking”, he was severely beaten by members of the thieves ‘ family unfriendly (then he deliberately broke both his hands). Being a thief was again subjected to severe beating by the same people from the hostile clan. About six months ago Revaz was beaten and debunked over neverovski behavior — and the same people that crowned him.
