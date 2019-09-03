Named five unjustified claims about the sweet
Doctors said five of the unjustified allegations of sweet. Some consider it harmful, others don’t think so, and the third one I can’t live without him.
American scientists claim that eating sweets does not cause weight gain. This conclusion experts have made after conducting the experiments, which were attended by women and men of middle age. It is noted that the extra weight comes from drinking huge quantities of low-quality sweets containing sweeteners and flavor enhancers.
The second statement concerns the appearance of acne. According to scientists, they can jump on the background of overeating food with high GI. If the chocolate contains at least 60% cocoa, it will not harm the skin. There is an opinion that sweet useful for the brain, but we are talking about a small amount, for example, chocolate in the middle of the day. Cells are fueled by glucose, but if it is not enough, it affects their functioning. Some, on the contrary, it’s very much sweet, the result of a desire to go to sleep. It is widely believed that sweets cause constipation. This situation may occur if a person eats just one chocolate.
By the way, the occurrence of type I diabetes has nothing to do with the consumption of sweets, as the disease is among the autoimmune. The thing is that in cellular structures occur genetic changes. In type II diabetes sweet is affected indirectly. Basically, the pathology develops due to inflammation and accumulation of fatty tissue.