Named food factors of a stroke
Food always affects the health. The use of over the age of 40 years a large amount of fatty meat, semi-finished and mayonnaise experts believe a factor that increases the risk of stroke.
Even if a person follows an active lifestyle, the wrong diet can destroy all his attempts to stay healthy, it is reported portal “the Rambler/the doctor.” Experts recommend first and foremost people over 40 years to reconsider their views on food and to abandon the use of certain products.
The most dangerous among food provocateurs stroke scientists believe chips, fast food meals (hamburgers, fries), and carbonated flavoured drinks. Experts note that in rare use, no more than once per month, such food will not cause harm to the body, but regular it should not be. Its frequent use is associated with processes of accumulation on the inner walls of vessels of atherosclerotic plaques that lead to their narrowing and dangerous decrease in blood flow to vital organs.
In addition, the processes leading to the development of stroke, can be triggered by frequent consumption of semi-finished products and the purchase of mayonnaiseand. These products not only contain a lot of fat and salt, but synthetic supplements – the combined effect of all components extremely negative impact on the vascular tissue.
Daily consumption of beef, pork or lamb, warn the doctors, leads to the accumulation in the blood of trimethylaminuria — a substance that promotes atherosclerosis (pathological condition of the blood vessels), is a leading factor in all strokes and heart attacks. Specialists not urge to refuse from red meat, but recommend limiting the amount of 300 grams per week.
Very important, according to them, drinking adequate amount of water. When the lack of water the body includes a saving mode, wherein the closed peripheral valves, and compressed the wall of large vessels. In such circumstances, interferes with the normal blood supply to certain parts of the brain, resulting in the death of nerve cells.