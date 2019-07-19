Named foods, leading to weight gain
Researchers from the National Institute of health, USA gave a scientific substantiation of the hypothesis about the negative impact of industrial processed foods on weight.
The increasing problem of obesity in the modern world is often associated with the availability of the products subjected to deep industrial processing. This clear scientific evidence of this version was not.
American scientists conducted an experiment with participation of 20 people. Half of them offered a diet consisting of “refined” foods including fast food and canned food. The second half was eaten as natural products subjected to minimum processing. Limitations in the amount of food was not.
Two weeks later, the first group gained weight on average pounds, whereas participants in the second group the same kilogram lost.
As it turned out, ceteris paribus the diet of industrial processed foods include on average 500 calories a day more than the diet of most natural products. This leads to weight gain.
Those who do not wish to recover, the researchers recommend eating meat and fish steamed or grilled, cereals, fruits and vegetables minimal processing. The conclusions of the authors of the experiment described in the journal Cell Metabolism.