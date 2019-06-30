Named for the only reason that Elizabeth II might abdicate
In April Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 93 anniversary and, according to some sources from the Royal entourage, feels good. Many believe that the monarch is not going to leave the throne and will be on the throne until the end of his days.
However, according to Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the reason why Elizabeth II is to renounce the throne in favour of Prince of Wales, is still there, writes eg.ru with reference to Express.co.uk.
Her Majesty may retire in the event of the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the expert believes. The Duke of Edinburgh recently turned 98 years old, he is now retired and often at official events, it seems that the Queen lacks the support of her husband.
“Many believe that, perhaps, she will leave the throne when her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, died. It’s certainly possible. They were always next to each other, but now he’s retired. Yes, we see other members of the Royal family replace Her Majesty with her and help her. The Queen is now over 90 years old. Yes, she has good health, but I think she has a right to retire,” said Larcombe in an interview with the Royal Box Yahoo.
Royal biographer Angela Levin also notes that now at events Elizabeth looks lonely. And this was particularly noticeable at the recent Trooping the Color parade. But Levin believes that Her Majesty will fulfill your Royal duties until the end.
“I think that she made a promise to serve his country until his death — she will keep it. The Queen looks surprisingly good, it is perfectly formulated thoughts, she is very energetic, she can stand [on his feet] within the hour. But it becomes a bit sorry for her when she is riding alone in his carriage. It is clear that the 98 Prince Phillip, but the Queen looks pretty lonely. I think this is a special loneliness — the loneliness of the monarch, “—said Levin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter