Named healthy foods for skin
Experts identify several products for the body that prevent aging of the skin. Plastic surgeons I assure you, if you eat right, in more Mature age it is possible to dispense with operations on rejuvenation.
Experts have identified the Association between consumption of harmful products (fast food, fried, soda) and the appearance of wrinkles. They recommend the immediate review diet to it is not manifested in the face. Eggs contribute to the production of collagen. It is a protein that makes the skin more elastic, and the high content of vitamin A gives a natural healthy color the skin.
The next useful product is the tomato. In its composition contains lycopene that can protect from inflammation. Particularly important is the use of tomato for people who love to bask under the sun. The third important component called green tea. Doctors insist that it needs to be unpacked. It contains large amounts of antioxidants and invigorates no worse than coffee. Bitter chocolate will become a favourite product of the tooth in the pursuit of healthy skin. It increases blood circulation and provides a beautiful blush on the cheeks (chocolate must contain at least 70% cocoa in the composition). For seafood lovers useful was shrimp due to the presence of large amounts of vitamin E, which quickly restores damaged skin.
To keep skin beautiful and healthy it is necessary in your diet to include chicken, fish and beef, and Supplement it with fresh fruits and vegetables.