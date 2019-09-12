Named illnesses, which are typical for vegetarians
A new study has shown that someone who eats mainly plant foods, with a lower risk of developing heart disease, but higher risk of stroke.
“According to the study, the risk of coronary heart disease in vegetarians and vegans is 22% lower than people who eat meat. The risk of developing heart disease reduced by 13% and pescatarians, that is, people who do not consume meat, but consume fish. However, in terms of strokes, the trend goes in the opposite direction,” the article says.
The study, published in the scientific journal British Medical Journal, the scientists “for 18 years watching the feeding behavior 48 thousand people. Half of them ate meat, 16 thousand people were vegetarians or vegans and 7.5 thousand ate fish”.
“At the end of the observation period were registered 2820 cases of coronary heart disease and stroke 1072. The latter occurred mostly in people who ate mostly plant food. The risk of stroke in these was 20% higher than those who ate meat”, — notes the edition.
“The researchers suggest that the increased risk of stroke may be associated with a lack of vitamin B12. It is found exclusively in foods of animal origin, mainly meat, fish and eggs. (…) Vitamin B12 has a significant support for the nervous system. Besides, he is responsible for the formation of red blood cells and plays an important role in the folate cycle,” — says the publication.