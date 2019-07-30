Named impressive amount Lomachenko earned in career
The world champion under versions WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) in total earned over his professional career of about 15 million dollars.
This was announced by the publication of Mixsport, counting the earnings of Basil in nearly six years spent in the professional ring. It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian boxers more native Belgorod-Dnestrovskiy in the Odessa region, earned during his career, only the Klitschko brothers — Vitali and Wladimir.
Note that for the fight against Luke Campbell, which will be held on August 31 in London, Lomachenko will receive a record fee — $ 4 million. While our countryman holds the world record — Lomachenko became the world champion in three weight classes (Featherweight, Featherweight and lightweight second) in only 12 matches, held for five years.
