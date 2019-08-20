Named little-known ways of balm “Asterisk”
The balm “Asterisk” by many marketed as a relic of the past. In fact, he has quite useful properties that will help in everyday life.
“Star” has a good exfoliating effect. To achieve the desired result, you need to hold the stuff longer on the skin. Balm is recommended to apply to become rough feet, put socks and sleep in them. In the morning your heels will again be soft and clean.
Another nice feature of the “Stars” is the ability to relieve headaches. Apply a bit of cream on forehead and temples and relax after that. Thanks to the balm disappear pain in the joints and muscles. In General, this is the main purpose of the funds.
Lovers of camping will not hurt to take a “Star”. It repels ticks and insects. In addition to the get rid of bruises due to the action of essential oils that expand the blood vessels and increases blood.