Named little-known ways of balm “Asterisk”

| August 19, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

The balm “Asterisk” by many marketed as a relic of the past. In fact, he has quite useful properties that will help in everyday life.

Названы малоизвестные способы применения бальзама «Звездочка»

“Star” has a good exfoliating effect. To achieve the desired result, you need to hold the stuff longer on the skin. Balm is recommended to apply to become rough feet, put socks and sleep in them. In the morning your heels will again be soft and clean.

Another nice feature of the “Stars” is the ability to relieve headaches. Apply a bit of cream on forehead and temples and relax after that. Thanks to the balm disappear pain in the joints and muscles. In General, this is the main purpose of the funds.

Lovers of camping will not hurt to take a “Star”. It repels ticks and insects. In addition to the get rid of bruises due to the action of essential oils that expand the blood vessels and increases blood.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.