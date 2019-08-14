Named medical procedure that can cause cancer

| August 14, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Not the best method of recovery.

Названа медицинская процедура, способная вызвать рак

The device is intended for inhalation of vitamins in the form of steam, can cause the risk of cancer.

Externally, this gadget resembles the electronic cigarette, which is located inside a special liquid. Under the action of heat it turns to steam, containing vitamins (mainly B12).

However, experts warn that inhalation of vitamins — definitely not the best way of healing the body. Yes, the liquid in the electronic cigarettes, even without nicotine, can not be considered safe.

In particular, the doctors concluded that inhalation of vitamin a couple increases the risk of lung cancer.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.