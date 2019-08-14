Named medical procedure that can cause cancer
Not the best method of recovery.
The device is intended for inhalation of vitamins in the form of steam, can cause the risk of cancer.
Externally, this gadget resembles the electronic cigarette, which is located inside a special liquid. Under the action of heat it turns to steam, containing vitamins (mainly B12).
However, experts warn that inhalation of vitamins — definitely not the best way of healing the body. Yes, the liquid in the electronic cigarettes, even without nicotine, can not be considered safe.
In particular, the doctors concluded that inhalation of vitamin a couple increases the risk of lung cancer.
