Named medical procedure that can cause cancer
Low doses of radiation too dangerous.
Doses of radiation in small quantities, such as x-rays, can cause cancer. To such conclusion the group of medical scientists at the University of Cambridge in the UK.
The results of the study, the researchers came to the conclusion that small doses of radiation can also cause cancerous tumors, particularly on the human skin.
In the study, in particular, stated that x-rays cause mutation of cells in the body, which scientists call P53. These cells are responsible for the occurrence of oncological diseases.
Scientists in the course of numerous experiments have determined that the safer radiation levels, the greater the number of cells undergoes a mutation.
If prior x-rays enter the body antioxidants, the healthy cells begin to fight with damaged cells P53. But scientists warn that the continuous administration of drugs can also hurt and lead to greater proliferation of defective cells.
According to one of the study’s authors, Professor Phil Jones, said, the risk CT scan and x-rays have not been studied properly, therefore, scientists continue to study.