Named medications that can harm
Experts named a number of medications that can harm human health, despite the fact that they are often used. According to doctors, the efficacy of these drugs has not been proven, so they can be safely disposed of in the garbage.
In addition, many countries have long abandoned the use of these drugs. Doctors international experts say that these drugs often have side effects.
Such drugs include aspirin. It is often used for relieving pain, reduce fever and as a remedy against inflammation. It is worth emphasizing that dipyrone has long been banned in European countries, and the who issued an official statement that recommends against the use of this tool.
Scientists have found that dipyrone has many side effects from kidney damage to the risk of sudden death. In line with the analgin can deliver medication, such as paracetamol and ibuprofen.
Second place after dipyrone should Bromhexine. Despite the fact that this drug is very popular, its effectiveness has not been proven. Doctors have concluded that Bromhexine can give such side effects as allergic reactions.
Yet another useless drug doctors believe Actovegin. This medicine refused such countries as Japan, Canada and the United States. In line with Actovegin Arbidol can be put, the effectiveness and utility of which has not been proved.
But this drug as Cerebrolysin, according to experts, it soothes rather than cures. Therefore, it’s prescribed to people aged. Doctors say that this drug very well replaces the infusion of Valerian.
Dronedarone, which is prescribed for the treatment of arrhythmia. Even got to “black list”. Doctors in France have revealed that this drug has many side effects and harmful to the body.