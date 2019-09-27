Named medicines, do not mix with each other
Doctors remind that some medications are incompatible with each other. Their concomitant use may be hazardous to health.
So, threat is a combination of cough syrup and Allergy medication — their compositions are nearly identical, and together they act as a strong sedative and may cause drowsiness, impaired sleep, lack of concentration at work.
Incompatible antidepressants and painkillers as they can cause bleeding in the stomach. In addition, they affect the serotonin levels in the body and can increase the anxiety and temperature, increase the heart rate.
It is not recommended to combine drugs against blood clots and aspirin. The fact that aspirin thins the blood and drugs against blood clots reduce blood coagulation. All of this can lead to internal bleeding.
The co-administration of paracetamol and the opioids poses a risk to the liver and can cause liver failure.
Also named several pairs of drugs, the reception of which in a single course of treatment is injurious to health. It’s atropine and hypnotics; iodine-containing preparations and sex hormones; medications caffeinated and levomycetin.
Pharmacists are reminded that the incompatibility of drugs prescribed in the instructions to them. In any case, any medication should be prescribed by a doctor.