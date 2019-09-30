Named methods for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome
There are about 20% of the population suffer from irritable bowel syndrome. Doctors studied the issue and described the methods of treatment of this condition.
Many people believe irritable bowel syndrome not a serious problem, so put off a visit to the doctor. The disease is often accompanied by loose stools, constipation, bloating.
Scientists have proven that 75% of the occurrence of IBS associated with stress and nervous feelings. The condition can cause a hormonal imbalance, poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle. To confirm the diagnosis it is necessary to pass a comprehensive examination consisting of esophagogastroduodenoscopy, colonoscopy, of bachanalia, blood and faeces to the coprogram.
Depending on the severity of the disease and the causes of the patient will select an individual treatment. Usually therapy consists of a special diet and medication against flatulence and for normalization of stool, passes “Politekspert”.