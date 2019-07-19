Named methods of brain training
The brain, just like muscles, and you need to train, experts say.
The best exercise for the brain can be called reading. Reading expands vocabulary, improves speech, enhances mental Outlook. It should be remembered that the brain must rest. Stress reduced a function. So, the lack of sleep negatively affects IQ.
As is known, the energy source is food. Certain foods will improve mental capacity. For example, walnuts and fish (salmon, tuna). They are rich in healthy fatty omega-3 acids that improves the functioning of neurons.
Effective for the brain a variety of games, including computer. They allow you not to be lazy, to develop and, thus, increase mental activity.
A good method to train the brain — keeping a journal. The habit of writing down thoughts will help to regulate them to think more clearly. In addition, it is useful to periodically write by hand. At this point, start the filtration system of the brain that allows you to pay attention to what is written, and more clearly understand it.
With the activities of the brain are directly connected and exercise. Workout is useful for maintaining the mind. Even enough charge for 15 minutes in the morning.
Experts also suggest to take in multi-tasking. For the development of the brain needs new challenges. And we often carry one and the same, the usual routine work. Also, experts remind that similar people attract. The environment is important. If you begin to position itself as a smart person, and around you will appear intellectuals.
Previously, scientists told, how to improve memory. Experts from the University of Sussex (England) conducted a study involving snails. In the end, scientists came to the conclusion that to improve memory, it is necessary to switch between different themes and try to ignore the identical information that is in a row.