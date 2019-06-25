Named mortal danger of air conditioners
In the air conditioner can breed viruses that have a negative impact on the human body.
Summer is the most anticipated time of the year when you can relax and get a lot of vitamins. However, this period has a big minus — the heat that doesn’t just disappear. Air conditioning is the best option to save from the high temperature.
According to experts, the device is not so “harmless”. Professionals named mortal danger, which is hidden by this technique. According to doctors, in some cases, air is able to “infect” the man and handcuffing him to a hospital bed.
Experts say that 30% of the filters contain dust mites, which multiplies inside the device. Contact with this parasite provokes allergic reactions and symptoms of asthma. Experts said if the filters are not replaced on time, the conditioning mold is formed. This air will have a negative impact on the body.
The doctors said that inside of air conditioners may appear the bacteria Legionella, which causes serious respiratory disease — legionellosis. The mortality rate from this disease is 10%.
According to experts, during operation of the air conditioner you need to use disinfecting air, which can destroy existing germs.
Doctors strongly recommend avoiding sudden changes in temperature. If the heat abruptly to go in the cold room, then it can cause colds.
Doctors say that it is very important to monitor what you breathe. The main enemy is invisible, because viruses, microbes and mold is not so easy to identify with the naked eye. Experts advise not to postpone the replacement filter in the air conditioner “later”, because health is more important.