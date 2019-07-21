Named needed for a healthy thyroid gland products
Experts have called products required for the health of the thyroid gland. The authority is responsible for hormone production, heart rate, energy, metabolism, mood.
Pectin, found in citrus fruit, plums, apples, stimulates the removal of heavy metals from the body. Zinc controls the production of hormones. Deficiency of the substance can make up by eating beans, nuts, crab, lobster and pumpkin seeds. Tuna, Turkey, Brazil nuts, chicken and beef compensate for lack of selenium that causes thyroid disorder.
For proper operation of the body needs iodine. The best source substances are algae. To prevent the development of autoimmune thyroiditis, it is important to maintain the level of vitamin D, which is contained in yogurt, orange juice, milk or produced during a walk in the sun. People with thyroid disease often face a problem with a chair. To get rid of the disorder will help fiber-rich foods: chickpeas, beans, legumes.