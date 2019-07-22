Named of the 25 most influential people on the Internet

Announced the list of 25 most influential people on the Internet. The rankings, compiled by Time magazine, published on the newspaper’s website.

So, among the elected were Harry and Meghan Markle, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ariana Grande, Donald trump, singer Cardi B, the Korean team BTS. That is, in addition to musicians, the list includes political figures, and even the protesters in Hong Kong and the students, boldly projecting from the protests.

25 most influential people on the Internet in 2019:

Ariana Grande

Lil Nas X

Cardi B

BTS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Donald Trump

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Chris Godfrey

Rahat Muhammad

Lisa Cauchy

Brian Kolfage

James Charles

German Garmendia

Carlos Maza

Zhang Let

JoJo Siwa

Ben Shapiro

DrLupo

Emma Chamberlain

Yashar Ali

Jamila Jamil

ADI Barkan

Protesters in Hong Kong

The School Strickers