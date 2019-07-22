Named of the 25 most influential people on the Internet

Announced the list of 25 most influential people on the Internet. The rankings, compiled by Time magazine, published on the newspaper’s website.
So, among the elected were Harry and Meghan Markle, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ariana Grande, Donald trump, singer Cardi B, the Korean team BTS. That is, in addition to musicians, the list includes political figures, and even the protesters in Hong Kong and the students, boldly projecting from the protests.
25 most influential people on the Internet in 2019:
Ariana Grande
Lil Nas X
Cardi B
BTS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Donald Trump
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Jada Pinkett-Smith
Chris Godfrey
Rahat Muhammad
Lisa Cauchy
Brian Kolfage
James Charles
German Garmendia
Carlos Maza
Zhang Let
JoJo Siwa
Ben Shapiro
DrLupo
Emma Chamberlain
Yashar Ali
Jamila Jamil
ADI Barkan
Protesters in Hong Kong
The School Strickers