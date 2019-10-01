Named one more reason of excess weight
In order to successfully lose weight, we need to learn to sleep. It turns out that the size of our waist depends closely on the quality of sleep.
The body mass index. The presence of higher body mass index means the presence of excess weight and obesity. Lack of sleep leads to weight gain, as shown by a study published in the journal Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition & Metabolic Care.
Strengthening the appetite. Deficiency of sleep helps produce more hunger hormone ghrelin in the blood. And it threatens us with overeating, which transformirovalsya in the extra pounds under the skin.
The increased number of calories. Nevirapine people with much more difficulty controlling portion sizes. As a result, they consume much more calories than they require to satisfy hunger and baseline energy demands.
The decrease in metabolic rate at rest. When you don’t get enough sleep, your body inefficiently burns calories at rest. This suggests that the metabolic rate decreased.