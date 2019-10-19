Named one of the healthiest foods for the heart
Named an unexpected benefit of the red meat.
Scientists at the McMaster University in Canada came to the conclusion that raw meat can be good for the heart.
Experts analyzed the results of five studies the total number of participants which amounted to 218 thousand people. The subjects were divided into five groups depending on diet, the quality of which was evaluated by a point system. So, healthy diet received 18 or more points, and the low-quality diet (“Western diet”) — 11 points or less. The quality of the diet was then compared with the incidence of cardiovascular diseases.
As expected, products such as vegetables, nuts, legumes, milk and fish helped reduce the risk of premature death from heart failure. However, scientists have discovered that red meat, which is not subjected to heat treatment has also been found useful.
In 2015, the world health organization concluded that processed meat, e.g., ham, fried sausages, is a carcinogen of group 1 (there include asbestos and tobacco) and causes cancer of the colon and stomach.