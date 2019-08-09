Named painless way to quit Smoking
Most smokers, sooner or later, tried to drop the case. Health problems with teeth, a persistent bad smell is not an added attraction to this harmful habit. The doctor told me about the most painless way of quitting.
Report that abrupt and painless Smoking cessation is possible only for a small period of 3-5 years. The reason is that during this period of complete dependence has not yet had time to produce the body. Unfortunately, long-term smokers will make it more difficult. But doctors say that quitting Smoking is a must at any age.
After quitting Smoking begins withdrawal. Withdrawal can last a week or several months. To soften the doctors advise to use nicotineonline therapy (sprays, patches, and so on).
The doctor emphasizes that many smokers return again and again to addiction after a while. Basically, this is due to the fact that Smoking in humans is intertwined with the patterns of its social behavior (drinking coffee, socializing, walking, recreation). In order to prevent a return, you should find new Hobbies, change the style of behavior. Most habits do not go anywhere, but they can be replaced by more useful and non-destructive.
In order not to break during withdrawal, it is understood that the body used to constant nicotine replenishment. Its deficiency can lead to increased cough because the lungs are rebuilt on the new model. May also appear headaches, nausea, malaise and irritability. According to doctors, it is necessary to endure, because the body caught in unusual conditions. However, the lack of constant desire to smoke a cigarette, which, by the way, often arises at the most inconvenient time, is worth it.
There is a myth that the elderly to quit Smoking is dangerous. German scientists have carried out a huge scientific study, the results of which they came to the conclusions that in General no relation between quitting Smoking and poor health is not and can not be.
According to experts, the best helper for adjustment is a positive example. Now, former U.S. President, Barack Obama was able to quit Smoking after 33 years of service.