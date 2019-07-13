Named people who are at risk of developing skin cancer

This theory is based on the amount of melanin and its response to solar radiation.

Doctors have called six skin phototypes and explained what the characteristics of the epidermis a person needs to know to protect yourself from various diseases, including melanoma.

Названы люди, которые рискуют заболеть раком кожи

The dermatologist, Thomas Fitzpatrick suggested a classification of “passport skin”.

It provides six phototypes according to the color of hair and eyes. This theory is based on the amount of melanin and its response to solar radiation, as reported by the portal “Дни24”.
Knowledge of the phototype of the epidermis helps to determine how long safe to stay on the beach, pick up tools with optimal protection index from sun exposure, reducing the risk of melanoma, experts say.

The doctor dermatologist-cosmetologist Zoya Konstantinova said that over the past five years the number of people with lots of moles has increased and their education provokes strong UV rays.

