Named plant that helps keep the brain
In Japan it is very common brain problems in the elderly.
Scientists have found that turmeric helps maintain brain health. It is reported by the representative of the Japanese National center for geriatrics and gerontology Professor Hidetoshi Endo.
According to him, the result of years of research the team was able to find that Indian centenarians senile dementia occurs much less frequently than their peers from other countries. For example, despite the documented record for longevity in Japan are very common brain problems in the elderly.
The use of turmeric is said Japanese and American scientists during laboratory testing. As it turns out this plant has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which is beneficial to the blood vessels of the brain.
Experts have found that regular (at least twice per week) use of curcumin improves memory and attention, reduces the number of amyloid plaques in the brain, which can later lead to Alzheimer’s disease.