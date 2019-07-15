Named popular drink slimming
Specialists conducted a study and found a new property of coffee. As it turned out, the drink promotes weight loss due to the appearance of the “healthy” brown fat.
The staff of the University of Nottingham said about the benefits of coffee in weight loss. Has previously made such assumptions, but now they were able to confirm the data. As it turned out, refreshing drink provokes the production of “useful” brown fat, unlike white fat, is burned quickly by the body, satisfying his needs. Usually present in children, almost vyrabatyvaet in adults, but coffee contributes to this process, despite the age. While researchers are not told how many cups you should drink in a day to achieve the mentioned effect and not harmful to health.
This question has no answer, but many scholars believe that the rumors about the dangers of coffee exaggerated. At the moment there is no evidence that would allow with high probability to blame the product for causing harm, and even, on the contrary, a fixed useful effect. The only exception is pregnant women, which is better to abstain from this drink.