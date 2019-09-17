Named porridge, which is useful for gastritis and arthritis
Krupa has a special chemical composition.
The use of any of the cereals to the organism is difficult to overestimate. They help us to get the digestion to lose weight on a diet and lead a healthy lifestyle. High in fiber, vitamins and minerals makes them indispensable in the diet of each person.
Experts told the benefits of bulgur and how it affects the work of many organs and systems in our body.
Bulgur is considered one of the most nutritious cereals, but it has many useful properties. This is due to its special chemical composition: the presence of all of the b vitamins, a huge amount of fiber, calcium, magnesium, iron and even phosphorus.
Prevention of arthritis
Bulgur helps to improve bone strength — a problem known to everyone. Also in the porridge contains a huge amount of protein that helps you recover and build muscle tissue.
Prevention of hypertension
In addition, bulgur beneficial for the cardiovascular system because it contains a lot of fiber and vitamin B6. This allows you to control and prevent the development of diseases. And the presence of iron will be an excellent preventive measure against anemia.
Prevention of gastritis
For the digestive system bulgur also makes a lot of useful information: cleanses the body of toxins, effectively struggling with any disorders in the bowel, saves from bloating and promotes the formation and growth of the number of beneficial bacteria.
Prevention of stone formation
One of the important functions bulgur to reduce the risk of stone formation in the gallbladder. This function is possible due to the high content of the same fiber, which promotes active digestion and reduces the amount of bile secreted.
Homemade masks for face
This grain is used even for making homemade masks and scrubs for the face. Trace elements in its composition, well refresh the skin and promote its rejuvenation.
Despite the calories, bulgur is recommended for those who are dieting: it perfectly nourishes and permanently eliminates the feeling of hunger. The main thing is to keep the portions were moderate.