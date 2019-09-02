Named precautions in the use of mushrooms
Physician-toxicologist Anastasia Simonova called basic safety precautions when consuming mushrooms. Simple tips will help to avoid poisoning.
If poisoning the person may face various symptoms, but more common gastrointestinal disorders. In this case, to drink any enterosorbent of the home kit and call an ambulance. Expert mycologist Alexander Kurakov added that when breathing people, people with mushroom poisoning, injected with glucose and insulin or atropine. Alcohol patients is contraindicated as it accelerates the absorption of toxins and exacerbate the condition.
Sometimes the cause of the illness lies in the individual intolerance of the product. If the fungus infested insects or the process of decay becomes toxic. For preservation are suitable only fresh and well-cleaned from the ground samples. On the day of purchase or picking the mushrooms should undergo heat treatment. To keep the product warm and plastic bags cannot. The safest method of storage is considered freezing.