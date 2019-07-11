Named product required to be included in the diet after the age of 40
After 40 in the diet should be to add blueberries, containing a minimum of calories. While it has vitamins C and K, present in the composition of antioxidants and fiber. Thanks berry, you can maintain good eyesight, improve memory and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The main value of tomatoes in lycopene, but they are also rich in antioxidants paired with vitamins A, E, C. Fatty fish will enrich the body with omega-3, vitamin D and protein, it is better to lean on the mackerel and salmon. Broccoli has many vitamins and folic acid, vegetable helps lower cholesterol and reduces the risk of cancer.
The sweet potato differs anti-inflammatory effect and helps to regulate blood sugar, and soy in small quantities contains vegetable proteins and omega-3. Also we should not forget about whole grain foods that contain minerals, fiber, and vitamins of group B.